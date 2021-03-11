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La NASA – Episode V - Croyez-vous toujours que les astronautes ne savent rie
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21 views • March 11, 2021
La NASA – Episode V - Croyez-vous toujours que les astronautes ne savent rien , Research about Aliens and the relation with the moon , Try my website : http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 , Le super astronaute d’Apollo 14, Edgar Mitchell nous révèle, lors d’une émission radio le 23 juillet 2008, simplement la vérité. Relations entre hommes et extraterrestres. Mais soyez tranquille croyance ou pas croyance à ce niveau là, il n’y a rien à dire. Tout se fera jour petit à petit, soyez en sûr…
N’oublions pas également qu’un autre astronaute Gordon Cooper (capsule Mercury – mai 1963) a écrit un livre en 2000, » Nous ne sommes pas SEULS DANS L’ESPACE »
N’oublions pas également qu’un autre astronaute Gordon Cooper (capsule Mercury – mai 1963) a écrit un livre en 2000, » Nous ne sommes pas SEULS DANS L’ESPACE »
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