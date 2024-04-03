Create New Account
They're Going Back To The Old Playbook
Son of the Republic
Division: They Don’t Have Anything Else

* You have to know who to persuade — and who to defeat.

* Working class Americans are getting screwed by the globalists.

* 5 November will be Christian Visibility Day.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3509: Trump Touts Christian Day Of Visibility (3 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4n95yi-episode-3509-trump-touts-christian-day-of-visibility.html

