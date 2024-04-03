They're Going Back To The Old Playbook

Division: They Don’t Have Anything Else
* You have to know who to persuade — and who to defeat.
* Working class Americans are getting screwed by the globalists.
* 5 November will be Christian Visibility Day.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3509: Trump Touts Christian Day Of Visibility (3 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4n95yi-episode-3509-trump-touts-christian-day-of-visibility.html
