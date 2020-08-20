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The David Knight Show (20August20 Full Show)
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22 views • August 20, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:05 GoodYear boycott, but what about the lockdown? 157 days
— 00:08:00 Beyond BabylonBee — Maine gov mandates “cone of shame” for restaurants
— 00:13:40 Air travel has been the tip of the tyrants’ spear since 9/11 & 2 decades of Stasi training has created monsters like this stewardess throwing a family off a plane b/c 2 yr took off mask despite all passengers pushing back
— 00:23:47 Medical doctor says masks are handcuffs and if we don’t stop it now, will be handcuffs of steel
— 00:37:39 As the middle class is being strangled, DeBlasio’s wife, “first lady of NYC” has an entourage of 14 people paid $2 MILLION
— 00:46:05 Kamala: “No vaccine for racism” but it’s been their prescription for power. The hatred has become unashamed racial violence, black on white as 3 recent murders show
— 01:10:16 DNC omission of “under God” in pledge. Without it the pledge could easily be mistaken for fascist state worship. Here’s the history of how & why we got the pledge and why “under God” was added.
— 01:27:37 Kamala deep seated intolerance and corruption exposed by Reason & David Deleiden whom she prosecuted for exposing Planned Parenthood’s murder for hire
— 01:37:07 First he said vaccines would be mandatory, then not, now you won’t travel outside your house without vaccination
— 01:45:39 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, why aren’t homeless people getting COVID? We’ll soon do a bigger experiment with 40 MILLION facing eviction. And, paper gold vs physical gold, gold & silver prospects
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:05 GoodYear boycott, but what about the lockdown? 157 days
— 00:08:00 Beyond BabylonBee — Maine gov mandates “cone of shame” for restaurants
— 00:13:40 Air travel has been the tip of the tyrants’ spear since 9/11 & 2 decades of Stasi training has created monsters like this stewardess throwing a family off a plane b/c 2 yr took off mask despite all passengers pushing back
— 00:23:47 Medical doctor says masks are handcuffs and if we don’t stop it now, will be handcuffs of steel
— 00:37:39 As the middle class is being strangled, DeBlasio’s wife, “first lady of NYC” has an entourage of 14 people paid $2 MILLION
— 00:46:05 Kamala: “No vaccine for racism” but it’s been their prescription for power. The hatred has become unashamed racial violence, black on white as 3 recent murders show
— 01:10:16 DNC omission of “under God” in pledge. Without it the pledge could easily be mistaken for fascist state worship. Here’s the history of how & why we got the pledge and why “under God” was added.
— 01:27:37 Kamala deep seated intolerance and corruption exposed by Reason & David Deleiden whom she prosecuted for exposing Planned Parenthood’s murder for hire
— 01:37:07 First he said vaccines would be mandatory, then not, now you won’t travel outside your house without vaccination
— 01:45:39 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, why aren’t homeless people getting COVID? We’ll soon do a bigger experiment with 40 MILLION facing eviction. And, paper gold vs physical gold, gold & silver prospects
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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