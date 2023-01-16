Independent World Court of Justice: Why it is needed so much and how it is currently developing | www.kla.tv/24763

With forensic precision and
diligence, thousands of lawyers, physicians, historians and many others
worldwide are working on an encyclopedia of causation. Large-scale crimes
against humanity are documented with irrefutable evidence. One case study is
the long-planned and globally orchestrated Covid 19 pandemic, which brought
untold suffering to humanity worldwide. The program shows how, in the style of
the Nuremberg Trials after the Second World War, an independent world court is
currently being established and what each individual can contribute to ensuring
that justice and freedom can once again be lived out worldwide.
👉 https://kla.tv/24763
