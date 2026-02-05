’Til Kingdom Come (2020) | Zionist–Evangelical Convergence: Hybridised, Politicised, Idolatrous Churchianity (Documentary)

Please expand for pertinent information below.





𝘼𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩*: An in-depth look into the unique bond between Evangelical Christianity and the Jewish State.

𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended.





𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢: The subtitle of this video, namely, 'Zionist–Evangelical Convergence: Hybridised, Politicised, Idolatrous Churchianity', is my own.





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

[N]ot all who are descended from Israel are really Israel, and not all who are descended from Abraham are really his children.

(Romans 9.6–7, EHV†)

𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚:

Millions of American Evangelicals have fallen for the Jewish grift and are praying for the State of Israel. Among them are the Bingham's [𝘴𝘪𝘤], a dynasty of Kentucky pastors and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town. They donate sacrificially to one of Israel's foremost philanthropic organizations because they fervently believe Jews will bring about the return of Jesus. Nothing could be further from the truth. After receiving pressure from the Jewish lobby group, the ADL [Anti-Defamation League], this film was removed from all mainstream platforms.





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





Fin