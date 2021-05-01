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Is There A Gaming Epidemic?
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12 views • May 01, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Recently, the WHO officially recognized "gaming disorder" as a mental health condition — adding the disorder to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the organization's official diagnostic manual, according to CBS News. We all need to regain our physical health first, because the healthier you are physically, the healthier you will become mentally. https://mealbetix.com
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