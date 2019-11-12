Nov 5th, 2109. Uranium One Trial - Star Witness - "Didn't Know About Fisk Russia Bribes - Just Mine"

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To get up to speed quickly on investigative journalist George Webb's investigation of the DNC and their covert communications with encrypted Blackwater Blackberries and Crowdstrike DNC Server, start with the Webb Report. Five videos later, you will be completely up to speed.