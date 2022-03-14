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Luciferase SM102 in the jabs.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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456 views • March 14, 2022
Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world

1 John 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.


As In The Days of Noah

https://rumble.com/vsgb4t-as-in-the-days-of-noah.html

https://rumble.com/vrcj0p-moderna-patent-uncovers-luciferase-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon.html

COV IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS

https://rumble.com/vp2xin-cov-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide-introduced-by-several-ways.html

5G Vaxxine Wuhan 5G and the Cor-ona Vxrus

https://rumble.com/vorhz5-5g-vaxxine-wuhan-5g-and-the-cor-ona-vxrus.html

Last Dr Group Interview Discussing 5G and Use For Bioweapons Before Disappearance

https://rumble.com/vorcnp-last-dr-group-interview-discussing-5g-and-use-for-bioweapons-before-disappe.html

DR CARRIE MADEJ - TRANSGENE HYDRA EXPLAINED

https://rumble.com/voj6t3-dr-carrie-madej-transgene-hydra-explained.html


*DO NOT volunteer for these experimental injections.

*****Man-made bacteria and genetically-modified mice are patentable
The case of Diamond v. Chakrabarty,

https://rumble.com/vkgid5-operating-system-of-life.html

Supreme Court: Pfiz*er, Mode*rna et al. may own your genes once you’re injected with their lab-created m*RNA, DN*A

https://thecovidblog.com/.../supreme-court-pfizer.../

US Supreme Court says Pfi*zer, Mod*erna may OWN Your Genes once you're Injected

https://www.eutimes.net/.../us-supreme-court-says-pfizer.../

BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,
mutations of which can dramatically in-
The rule against patents on naturally occurring things has limits, however. ...
Supreme Court of the United States, Wash-ington, D. C. 20543

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Big Pharma mR*NA Va**ine will be used to Patent Humans

https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/.../big-pharma.../

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/.../new-supreme.../

Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE

https://rumble.com/vlu0cs-modernas-crisprcas9-and-sm-102-luciferase.html

Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE United States Patent
Patent No .: US 10,703,789 B2https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf

CRISPR-Cas9 is revolutionizing the field of genome editing

https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/genome-editing/genome-editing-learning-center/crispr-cas9-technology-information.html

CRISPR-Cas9 Structures and Mechanisms
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28375731/

CRISPR-Cas9

https://www.whatisbiotechnology.org/index.php/science/summary/crispr


GMO Animals That Glow

https://rumble.com/vm00r7-gmo-animals-that-glow.html

Luciferase Immunoprecipitation System (LIPS) assay is a rapid, simple, and sensitive test to detect antibody response to respiratory syncytial vir*us

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/science-research-biologics/luciferase-immunoprecipitation-system-lips-assay-rapid-simple-and-sensitive-test-detect-antibody

Lucifer Old English lucifer "satan,"

https://www.etymonline.com/word/lucifer

HYDRA VULGARIS

Molecular characterization of phospholipid hydroperoxide glutathione peroxidases from Hydra vulgaris

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16919897/

An ancient chordin-like gene in organizer formation of Hydra

https://www.pnas.org/content/104/9/3249

Microinjection to deliver protein, mRNA, and DNA into zygotes of the cnidarian endosymbiosis model Aiptasia sp.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-34773-1

Hydra meiosis reveals unexpected conservation of structural synaptonemal complex proteins across metazoans

https://www.pnas.org/content/109/41/16588

Hydra myc2, a unique pre-bilaterian member of the myc gene family, is activated in cell proliferation and gametogenesis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4021362/

Cloning of noggin gene from hydra and analysis of its functional conservation using Xenopus laevis embryos

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20565537/

Deep sequencing reveals unique small RNA repertoire that is regulated during head regeneration in Hydra magnipapillata

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3592418/

2021_202104/Frontline%20Workers%20Testimonies%20%26%20VAERs%20Reports_26MAR2021.pdf

Luciferase Modified Magnetic Nanoparticles in Medical Imaging and Gene Therapy

https://rumble.com/vna963-luciferase-modified-magnetic-nanoparticles-in-medical-imaging-and-gene-ther.html

Magnetic nanoparticles

https://rumble.com/vna8xr-october-3-2021.html

Graphene Oxide and LUCIFERASE

https://rumble.com/vn7o93-graphene-oxide-and-luciferase.html

666 Luciferase 060606 - EXPOSED - Gates Foundation Vaccine Patent

https://rumble.com/vn4qcl-666-luciferase-060606-exposed-gates-foundation-vaccine-patent.html

‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes

https://rumble.com/vmys11-radiogenetics-seeks-to-remotely-control-cells-and-genes.html

Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksmorgellonsquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidgraphene oxide
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