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Luciferase SM102 in the jabs.
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456 views • March 14, 2022
Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world
1 John 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
As In The Days of Noah
https://rumble.com/vsgb4t-as-in-the-days-of-noah.html
https://rumble.com/vrcj0p-moderna-patent-uncovers-luciferase-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon.html
COV IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS
https://rumble.com/vp2xin-cov-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide-introduced-by-several-ways.html
5G Vaxxine Wuhan 5G and the Cor-ona Vxrus
https://rumble.com/vorhz5-5g-vaxxine-wuhan-5g-and-the-cor-ona-vxrus.html
Last Dr Group Interview Discussing 5G and Use For Bioweapons Before Disappearance
https://rumble.com/vorcnp-last-dr-group-interview-discussing-5g-and-use-for-bioweapons-before-disappe.html
DR CARRIE MADEJ - TRANSGENE HYDRA EXPLAINED
https://rumble.com/voj6t3-dr-carrie-madej-transgene-hydra-explained.html
*DO NOT volunteer for these experimental injections.
*****Man-made bacteria and genetically-modified mice are patentable
The case of Diamond v. Chakrabarty,
https://rumble.com/vkgid5-operating-system-of-life.html
Supreme Court: Pfiz*er, Mode*rna et al. may own your genes once you’re injected with their lab-created m*RNA, DN*A
https://thecovidblog.com/.../supreme-court-pfizer.../
US Supreme Court says Pfi*zer, Mod*erna may OWN Your Genes once you're Injected
https://www.eutimes.net/.../us-supreme-court-says-pfizer.../
BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,
mutations of which can dramatically in-
The rule against patents on naturally occurring things has limits, however. ...
Supreme Court of the United States, Wash-ington, D. C. 20543
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Big Pharma mR*NA Va**ine will be used to Patent Humans
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/.../big-pharma.../
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/.../new-supreme.../
Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE
https://rumble.com/vlu0cs-modernas-crisprcas9-and-sm-102-luciferase.html
Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE United States Patent
Patent No .: US 10,703,789 B2https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
CRISPR-Cas9 is revolutionizing the field of genome editing
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/genome-editing/genome-editing-learning-center/crispr-cas9-technology-information.html
CRISPR-Cas9 Structures and Mechanisms
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28375731/
CRISPR-Cas9
https://www.whatisbiotechnology.org/index.php/science/summary/crispr
GMO Animals That Glow
https://rumble.com/vm00r7-gmo-animals-that-glow.html
Luciferase Immunoprecipitation System (LIPS) assay is a rapid, simple, and sensitive test to detect antibody response to respiratory syncytial vir*us
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/science-research-biologics/luciferase-immunoprecipitation-system-lips-assay-rapid-simple-and-sensitive-test-detect-antibody
Lucifer Old English lucifer "satan,"
https://www.etymonline.com/word/lucifer
HYDRA VULGARIS
Molecular characterization of phospholipid hydroperoxide glutathione peroxidases from Hydra vulgaris
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16919897/
An ancient chordin-like gene in organizer formation of Hydra
https://www.pnas.org/content/104/9/3249
Microinjection to deliver protein, mRNA, and DNA into zygotes of the cnidarian endosymbiosis model Aiptasia sp.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-34773-1
Hydra meiosis reveals unexpected conservation of structural synaptonemal complex proteins across metazoans
https://www.pnas.org/content/109/41/16588
Hydra myc2, a unique pre-bilaterian member of the myc gene family, is activated in cell proliferation and gametogenesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4021362/
Cloning of noggin gene from hydra and analysis of its functional conservation using Xenopus laevis embryos
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20565537/
Deep sequencing reveals unique small RNA repertoire that is regulated during head regeneration in Hydra magnipapillata
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3592418/
2021_202104/Frontline%20Workers%20Testimonies%20%26%20VAERs%20Reports_26MAR2021.pdf
Luciferase Modified Magnetic Nanoparticles in Medical Imaging and Gene Therapy
https://rumble.com/vna963-luciferase-modified-magnetic-nanoparticles-in-medical-imaging-and-gene-ther.html
Magnetic nanoparticles
https://rumble.com/vna8xr-october-3-2021.html
Graphene Oxide and LUCIFERASE
https://rumble.com/vn7o93-graphene-oxide-and-luciferase.html
666 Luciferase 060606 - EXPOSED - Gates Foundation Vaccine Patent
https://rumble.com/vn4qcl-666-luciferase-060606-exposed-gates-foundation-vaccine-patent.html
‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes
https://rumble.com/vmys11-radiogenetics-seeks-to-remotely-control-cells-and-genes.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
1 John 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
As In The Days of Noah
https://rumble.com/vsgb4t-as-in-the-days-of-noah.html
https://rumble.com/vrcj0p-moderna-patent-uncovers-luciferase-nanocensor-contained-in-bioweapon.html
COV IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS
https://rumble.com/vp2xin-cov-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide-introduced-by-several-ways.html
5G Vaxxine Wuhan 5G and the Cor-ona Vxrus
https://rumble.com/vorhz5-5g-vaxxine-wuhan-5g-and-the-cor-ona-vxrus.html
Last Dr Group Interview Discussing 5G and Use For Bioweapons Before Disappearance
https://rumble.com/vorcnp-last-dr-group-interview-discussing-5g-and-use-for-bioweapons-before-disappe.html
DR CARRIE MADEJ - TRANSGENE HYDRA EXPLAINED
https://rumble.com/voj6t3-dr-carrie-madej-transgene-hydra-explained.html
*DO NOT volunteer for these experimental injections.
*****Man-made bacteria and genetically-modified mice are patentable
The case of Diamond v. Chakrabarty,
https://rumble.com/vkgid5-operating-system-of-life.html
Supreme Court: Pfiz*er, Mode*rna et al. may own your genes once you’re injected with their lab-created m*RNA, DN*A
https://thecovidblog.com/.../supreme-court-pfizer.../
US Supreme Court says Pfi*zer, Mod*erna may OWN Your Genes once you're Injected
https://www.eutimes.net/.../us-supreme-court-says-pfizer.../
BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,
mutations of which can dramatically in-
The rule against patents on naturally occurring things has limits, however. ...
Supreme Court of the United States, Wash-ington, D. C. 20543
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Big Pharma mR*NA Va**ine will be used to Patent Humans
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/.../big-pharma.../
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/.../new-supreme.../
Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE
https://rumble.com/vlu0cs-modernas-crisprcas9-and-sm-102-luciferase.html
Moderna's CRISPR/Cas9 and SM-102/ LUCIFERASE United States Patent
Patent No .: US 10,703,789 B2https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
CRISPR-Cas9 is revolutionizing the field of genome editing
https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/genome-editing/genome-editing-learning-center/crispr-cas9-technology-information.html
CRISPR-Cas9 Structures and Mechanisms
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28375731/
CRISPR-Cas9
https://www.whatisbiotechnology.org/index.php/science/summary/crispr
GMO Animals That Glow
https://rumble.com/vm00r7-gmo-animals-that-glow.html
Luciferase Immunoprecipitation System (LIPS) assay is a rapid, simple, and sensitive test to detect antibody response to respiratory syncytial vir*us
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/science-research-biologics/luciferase-immunoprecipitation-system-lips-assay-rapid-simple-and-sensitive-test-detect-antibody
Lucifer Old English lucifer "satan,"
https://www.etymonline.com/word/lucifer
HYDRA VULGARIS
Molecular characterization of phospholipid hydroperoxide glutathione peroxidases from Hydra vulgaris
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16919897/
An ancient chordin-like gene in organizer formation of Hydra
https://www.pnas.org/content/104/9/3249
Microinjection to deliver protein, mRNA, and DNA into zygotes of the cnidarian endosymbiosis model Aiptasia sp.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-34773-1
Hydra meiosis reveals unexpected conservation of structural synaptonemal complex proteins across metazoans
https://www.pnas.org/content/109/41/16588
Hydra myc2, a unique pre-bilaterian member of the myc gene family, is activated in cell proliferation and gametogenesis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4021362/
Cloning of noggin gene from hydra and analysis of its functional conservation using Xenopus laevis embryos
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20565537/
Deep sequencing reveals unique small RNA repertoire that is regulated during head regeneration in Hydra magnipapillata
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3592418/
2021_202104/Frontline%20Workers%20Testimonies%20%26%20VAERs%20Reports_26MAR2021.pdf
Luciferase Modified Magnetic Nanoparticles in Medical Imaging and Gene Therapy
https://rumble.com/vna963-luciferase-modified-magnetic-nanoparticles-in-medical-imaging-and-gene-ther.html
Magnetic nanoparticles
https://rumble.com/vna8xr-october-3-2021.html
Graphene Oxide and LUCIFERASE
https://rumble.com/vn7o93-graphene-oxide-and-luciferase.html
666 Luciferase 060606 - EXPOSED - Gates Foundation Vaccine Patent
https://rumble.com/vn4qcl-666-luciferase-060606-exposed-gates-foundation-vaccine-patent.html
‘Radiogenetics’ seeks to remotely control cells and genes
https://rumble.com/vmys11-radiogenetics-seeks-to-remotely-control-cells-and-genes.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
Keywords
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