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Are you set to Survive and Thrive this next chapter?
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40 views • August 18, 2021
A special opportunity to Join Dr Janey and a select few like-minded souls in a special online 'family' community to ensure that you have all the tools necessary to survive and thrive through this next chapter (which is likely to get more bumpy for most!) We'll be addressing all the physical tools (including preparation for the imminent collapse of things as we know it), mental and emotional tools enabling you to navigate these times with serenity and centredness, whilst also embracing the enormous opportunity for spiritual growth that these unique times present. We're keeping it small and intimate so that you enjoy enriching connections and all the support you need. Find out more and apply here: https://awakening-soul.co.uk/extraordinary-times-extraordinary-life/
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