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Statistician blows the narrative up. This is Why They Pulled This From the Public
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112 views • August 17, 2021
Doctor Genevieve Briand leads a presentation on death counts in the US and will find some very interesting take away points from the statistics. This was first published on YouTube but was taken down a day or two after because it wasn't following the narrative and exposed what was really going on.
Genevieve looks over the data and compares it to a previous 'pandemic'.
Credit to Doctor Genevieve Briand
Genevieve looks over the data and compares it to a previous 'pandemic'.
Credit to Doctor Genevieve Briand
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