Artificial Intelligence and the Grim Future of a Divided Humanity | Greg Reese

The Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men. The media continues to divide us along party lines with another rigged election, while Hollywood tries to goad the people into a second Civil War.

And while this is all happening, humanity is being slow killed with technologies that only serve to isolate and track us. Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.

Mirrored - Greg Reese



