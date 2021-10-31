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Euro Parliament Leaders: Human Rights - Own Our Body, Right to Work, Right to Eat, End Mandate Tyranny
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61 views • October 31, 2021
Several European Union Parliament leaders from Italy and Croatia talk about how the so-called "leaders" in Europe are NOT representing their citizens. Instead, these "leaders" are in the pocket of Big Pharma. These leaders use severe coercion, bribery, and even force their citizens to get an experimental so called "vaccine" in order to work, or even eat. This is in DIRECT violation of many basic human rights that have been fought for for HUNDREDS of Years ! 12-minutes long.
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