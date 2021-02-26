BIDEN. OPEN IMMIGRACION, SI... US FARMERS, NO! POLICY THAT WILL RAISE YOUR FOOD PRICES

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Bill to Boost Locally Processed Meat Sales
Representatives Johnson (R-SD) and Cuellar (D-TX) have introduced the Direct Interstate Retail Exemption for Certain Transactions (DIRECT) Act to allow locally processed meat to be sold at retail across state lines when standards meet federal requirements. If enacted into law, the DIRECT Act will allow farmers, ranchers and smaller processors more options to market directly to consumers. The National Grange has strong policy supporting this concept and will work diligently to pass the DIRECT Act in the 117th Congress.
Agriculture Takes a Hit
House Democrats have introduced a sweeping immigration bill, the U.S. Citizenship Act, backed by President Biden that would require farms and ranches to pay overtime, pay minimum wage and provide an expedited path to citizenship for undocumented ag workers. Family members would continue to be exempt from overtime and minimum wage requirements. The Act does not expand the H-2A visa program to allow for year-round work by the experienced foreign workers that agriculture depends upon.