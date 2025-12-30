The Mountain Rumbles (God's voice)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After freeing the Hebrews from Egypt, God led them through the desert to the base of a mountain. God spoke to Moses on the top of the mountain and presented Moses with the ten commandments engraved on two clay tablets. The world rejects these ten commandments today and have removed them from government buildings. God's judgement is coming soon.