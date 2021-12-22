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Befriending The Malevolent Endangers You - Proverbs 22:24-25 (NIV)
24 Do not make friends with a hot-tempered person,
do not associate with one easily angered,
25 or you may learn their ways
and get yourself ensnared.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Avoid befriending the wicked.
Their anger can attract you and then entrap you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bdhvjkcr
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