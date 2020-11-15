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How a Civil War Could Start! (MUST WATCH)
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176 views • November 15, 2020
AwakenWithJP - Nov 13, 2020: Here’s the scenario of how a Civil War could start! Post 2020 election with the Associated Press announcing Biden as the winner yet the official vote count, recounts, and legal challenges are still in process, The wheels could potentially be set in motion for a Civil War if Donald Trump is found to be the legal winner of the election. Here’s how it could all happen!
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