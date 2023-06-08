Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kicked out for asking a simple question to former FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾‍♀️
157 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Another book tour stop, another question Comey didnt like.

Kicked out for asking a simple question to frmr FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾‍♀️

The night before, Laura Loomer embarrassed Comey while on stage, in which his response was to leave the stage, after which Laura Loomer was detained by police. WATCH:


https://rumble.com/v2sxnio-laura-loomer-confronts-james-comey-on-his-book-tour-he-leaves-the-stage.html 



source:

https://twitter.com/TheLibertyBcast/status/1666616566857838592?s=20  

Keywords
james comeybook touraudience heckler

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket