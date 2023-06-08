Kicked out for asking a simple question to former FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾‍♀️

Another book tour stop, another question Comey didnt like.

Kicked out for asking a simple question to frmr FBI Director James Comey🤷🏾‍♀️

The night before, Laura Loomer embarrassed Comey while on stage, in which his response was to leave the stage, after which Laura Loomer was detained by police. WATCH:





https://rumble.com/v2sxnio-laura-loomer-confronts-james-comey-on-his-book-tour-he-leaves-the-stage.html











source:

https://twitter.com/TheLibertyBcast/status/1666616566857838592?s=20