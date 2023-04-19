September 23, 2017, the Rapture & the Great Day of God's Wrath

July 11th, 2017
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle addresses the false doctrine of the pre-tribulation rapture and walks us through the many scriptures that we prove that we are living in the last days, but will have to endure the great tribulation. The first Resurrection (the rapture) happens on THE LAST and FINAL DAY, and AFTER the seventh trumpet sounds.
