© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning for Humanity Covid-19 Vaccine - Stop World Control Documentary
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
467 views • December 14, 2020
Warning for Humanity: How the COVID-19 vaccine may transform humanity forever, going from HUMAN 1.0 to HUMAN 2.0
Source: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
Stop World Control is created by David Sorensen, author, speaker, designer, artist and coach.
Stop World Control is a platform for the voices of many freedom warriors who will not be led to the slaughter. It is the result of sincere research and honest observation, while wisely attempting not to fall for unfounded conspiracies.
Source: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
Stop World Control is created by David Sorensen, author, speaker, designer, artist and coach.
Stop World Control is a platform for the voices of many freedom warriors who will not be led to the slaughter. It is the result of sincere research and honest observation, while wisely attempting not to fall for unfounded conspiracies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.