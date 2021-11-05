Whistle-stop Documentary Protests Growing Stronger, The People DEMAND an END to Jab Passports NOW!SOURCESPolice defector leads huge protest against Dan Andrews in Melbourne. The tide is turning!Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance, Neil Ferguson. Served with legal Case in the International Criminal Court Case No.143/21International Criminal Court, The Hague: Case No. 143/21Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague back in April 2021 alleging the UK Government and its advisors were complicit in crimes against humanity in the name of Covid-19.Lawyer. Kaira McCallum and Melinda Mayne, alleges that certain members of the UK government and its advisers were complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code. The application was successful.The ICC, The Hague: Case No. 143/21In the UK, this means Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and, of course, out of date computer software specialist Neil Ferguson.The claim being made is that the evidence is now overwhelming. Sworn affidavits have been given, including one by the Nobel Laureate and acclaimed virologist Professor Luc Montagnier. There are also testimonies from nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard Fleming and neuroscientist Dr Kevin McCairn.International Criminal Court, The Hague: Case No. 143/21Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague back in April 2021 alleging the UK Government and its advisors were complicit in crimes against humanity in the name of Covid-19.Lawyer. Kaira McCallum and Melinda Mayne, alleges that certain members of the UK government and its advisers were complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code. The application was successful.The ICC, The Hague: Case No. 143/21In the UK, this means Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and, of course, out of date computer software specialist Neil Ferguson.The claim being made is that the evidence is now overwhelming. Sworn affidavits have been given, including one by the Nobel Laureate and acclaimed virologist Professor Luc Montagnier. There are also testimonies from nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard Fleming and neuroscientist Dr Kevin McCairn.