Hezbollah targeting israeli concentrations in israeli bordering settlements, & on Lebanese territories

Hezbollah release footage for targeting israeli concentrations in israeli bordering settlements, and on Lebanese territories. The video shows reconnaissance of the targets prior to the targeting.

The heavy artillery rocket shown in the video is “Burkan” unguided bomb. A short range-unguided heavy explosive rocket. It is frequently used by Hezbollah against nearby israeli positions, it is believed that several israeli advanced positions and outposts were wiped out thanks to this rocket.