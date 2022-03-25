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Hard-hitting truth: "Virus" never isolated, sepsis-causing shots, and frontline fakers
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329 views • March 25, 2022
Hard-hitting truth: "Virus" never isolated, sepsis-causing shots, and frontline fakers
Quote: "On Wednesday, Dr. Jane Ruby answered questions about vaccine-induced sepsis, the antibody testing hoax, and more. Dr. Jane elaborated on effective supplements that treat Covid, the validity of her sources, and the fibrous formations within the jabs.
I'm glad Stew and Dr. Ruby FINALLY are getting the fact the "virus" was never isolated.
AND
SARS = Severe Acute Radiation Syndrome!
source:
StewPeters.tv
Quote: "On Wednesday, Dr. Jane Ruby answered questions about vaccine-induced sepsis, the antibody testing hoax, and more. Dr. Jane elaborated on effective supplements that treat Covid, the validity of her sources, and the fibrous formations within the jabs.
I'm glad Stew and Dr. Ruby FINALLY are getting the fact the "virus" was never isolated.
AND
SARS = Severe Acute Radiation Syndrome!
source:
StewPeters.tv
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