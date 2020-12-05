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Donald Trump Was Right: Corey Lewandowski WILL NOT be Prosecuted
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54 views • December 05, 2020
Despite the allegations brought by former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, the state attorney's office in Palm Beach County, Florida, will not prosecute Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski for battery.
Michelle Fields, Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump | True News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYjrHVTJ67c
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Michelle Fields, Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump | True News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYjrHVTJ67c
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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