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2-11-2021 Speech & slavery
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230 views • February 12, 2021
-Corrections (AF1, presidential transition)
-Hmm update (Joint speech not SOTU, military district of DC, Mynamar general)
-Mike Lee & speech
-Slavery (yep, it exists today)
Email: www.jarrinjackson.com
Telegram: https://t.me/JarrinJackson
Videos: Brighteon.com & rumble.com – search Jarrin Jackson
Be Jarrin’s Boss:
Venmo: https://venmo.com/JarrinJackson
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/JarrinJackson
Mailing Address (not the Homestead):
"You Work for Me" 500 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd #135 Claremore, OK 74017
-Hmm update (Joint speech not SOTU, military district of DC, Mynamar general)
-Mike Lee & speech
-Slavery (yep, it exists today)
Email: www.jarrinjackson.com
Telegram: https://t.me/JarrinJackson
Videos: Brighteon.com & rumble.com – search Jarrin Jackson
Be Jarrin’s Boss:
Venmo: https://venmo.com/JarrinJackson
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/JarrinJackson
Mailing Address (not the Homestead):
"You Work for Me" 500 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd #135 Claremore, OK 74017
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