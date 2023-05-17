Footage of nighttime missile strikes on Nikolaev. The target was an industrial object

Governor of Nikolayev oblast Vitaly Kim complains that everyone should be banned from filming missile strikes. I get it - it makes it unnecessarily hard to lie about the 200% interception rate!

Cynthia said, I've read that they will not let people film. I've heard they have removed street cameras in Kiev. Kiev online cameras are now blocked. UKR doesn't want anyone to see how bad things are for UKR. Like how bad the Patriot was taken out.

"Six downed daggers" turned out to be six Ukrainian bloggers who published footage of the arrival of a real "Dagger" on the battery of the Patriot air defense system and the operation of other Western-made air defense systems.

Now they will have to answer for the loss of an expensive complex - everyone will face up to 8 years in prison. The harsh term is due to the scale of the damage associated with the blow to the image of the Patriot air defense system and the established lies of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Someone has to answer for this.





