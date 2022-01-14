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Soros' NGO urges Serbia to make vaccination compulsory
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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51 views • January 14, 2022
Jugoslav Kiprijanović, father of four children, is the editor of the Serbian site of the portal International Family News. He strongly opposes the pressure regarding the vaccination of children that Soros is indirectly exerting on Serbia through Milan Antonijevic of the Open Society Foundation. There are too many inconsistencies with which he cannot agree, Kiprijanović said.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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