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FDA Released Explosive Revelations About COVID 'Vaccine'
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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312 views • December 18, 2021
With billions of Pfizer COVID shots having been mandated by governments and administered to citizens around the world, there have of course been millions of adverse events that have occurred. A group of scientists have sent a Freedom Of Information Act request to the FDA to ascertain the approval process of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the first 500 pages of documentation have now been released.

What is contained in those pages is staggering. Investigative Journalist from Trial Site News, Sonia Elijah, breaks down the report - which you can find here: https://trialsitenews.com/fdas-forced-hand-drops-pfizers-bombshell-safety-document/

* Source: Kalkine Media - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCqqvuhldqUbRrvfek50N9w

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
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God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
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fdadeathvaccinefoiafreedom of informationadverse reactionspfizercovidfree2shine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy