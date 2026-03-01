The United States And Israel Launch Joint Combat Operation Against Iran-NTEB-FEB 28 2026

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979. The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in U.S. intervention in Iran and marked the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has used military force against the Islamic Republic.



“For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” Matthew 24:7,8 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we get you up to speed with all the latest breaking news on this rapidly-developing situation in the Middle East, and show you what it all means when viewed through the filter of your King James Bible. Please join us for this live Emergency Podcast!!