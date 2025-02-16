BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DNA & mRNA injection ban & Make America Healthy Again Commission (MAHA) 2025-02-15 15-33
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
233 followers
Follow
177 views • 2 months ago

Primum non nocere. This must also include a Global Genedrive Genocide injection ban!

Crypto contributions are most welcome via coinTree:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety


FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) | Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Substack

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/


EXECUTIVE ORDER - Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/executive-order-establishing-the


COVID-19 Vaccine is the Culprit in Majority Found Dead after Injection

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccine-is-the-culprit-in


A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINATION

https://zenodo.org/records/8120771


BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-jd-vances-12-year-old-relative


BREAKING: The Most Comprehensive Bill Template to BAN DNA/RNA Injections Has Arrived – Legislators Must Act NOW!

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-the-most-comprehensive-bill


BREAKING - Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-kentucky-becomes-the-9th


Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content

Keywords
trumptreasonvaccinenwodepopulationtoxicitydnadoctorrobert kennedybanmartial lawbillrfkcommissionstargateinjectiongene drivemrnasubstackmcculloughlnpliquid nano particlesmahamake america healthy again
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
