DNA & mRNA injection ban & Make America Healthy Again Commission (MAHA) 2025-02-15 15-33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Primum non nocere. This must also include a Global Genedrive Genocide injection ban!
Crypto contributions are most welcome via coinTree:
https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) | Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Substack
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/
EXECUTIVE ORDER - Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/executive-order-establishing-the
COVID-19 Vaccine is the Culprit in Majority Found Dead after Injection
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccine-is-the-culprit-in
A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINATION
https://zenodo.org/records/8120771
BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-jd-vances-12-year-old-relative
BREAKING: The Most Comprehensive Bill Template to BAN DNA/RNA Injections Has Arrived – Legislators Must Act NOW!
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-the-most-comprehensive-bill
BREAKING - Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-kentucky-becomes-the-9th
Perfect Society