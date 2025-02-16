DNA & mRNA injection ban & Make America Healthy Again Commission (MAHA) 2025-02-15 15-33

Primum non nocere. This must also include a Global Genedrive Genocide injection ban!

Crypto contributions are most welcome via coinTree:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety





FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) | Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Substack

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/





EXECUTIVE ORDER - Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/executive-order-establishing-the





COVID-19 Vaccine is the Culprit in Majority Found Dead after Injection

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccine-is-the-culprit-in





A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS IN DEATHS AFTER COVID-19 VACCINATION

https://zenodo.org/records/8120771





BREAKING - JD Vance’s 12-Year-Old Relative Denied Heart Transplant for Not Receiving COVID-19 Genetic Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-jd-vances-12-year-old-relative





BREAKING: The Most Comprehensive Bill Template to BAN DNA/RNA Injections Has Arrived – Legislators Must Act NOW!

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-the-most-comprehensive-bill





BREAKING - Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-kentucky-becomes-the-9th





Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content