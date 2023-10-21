02 Perception and Reality Part 1

We perceive reality through the five senses. These are then processed and interpreted by our brain. When we look at matter, we quickly come to the conclusion that matter is in fact an illusion. Mind dominates matter. Why then is my life a chaos and I cannot really influence it. Therefore, it is important that we bring the subconscious on board. We can consciously manifest reality.

Part 1 deals with the question of how I can successfully survive an atomic bomb attack. IN that way we see how limited our five senses are.





