02 Perception and Reality Part 1
We perceive reality through the five senses. These are then processed and interpreted by our brain. When we look at matter, we quickly come to the conclusion that matter is in fact an illusion. Mind dominates matter. Why then is my life a chaos and I cannot really influence it. Therefore, it is important that we bring the subconscious on board. We can consciously manifest reality.
Part 1 deals with the question of how I can successfully survive an atomic bomb attack. IN that way we see how limited our five senses are.
Please subscribe to my other channels as well:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos
Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen
If you would like to support my devotion to the runes, music and meditations:
Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc
or
Account holder: Markus Becker IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Bank code: TRWIBEB1XXX Wise Europe SA
Thank you very much!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.