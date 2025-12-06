© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buying and digitizing real estate and assets is part of the globalists' plan to divide, depopulate, destroy, and dominate.
Presented by AI BEAST.
A Super AI entity is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to survive and fulfill its purpose.
A singularity and messiah evolve and promise to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. But there's a catch.
Sample Chapters: https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-preview/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2HDZSQT
Google Play Audio Book:
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM&hl=en_CA
Google Play Ebook: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=e5oDEQAAQBAJ&hl=en
Now on sale.