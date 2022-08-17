Biden Destroyed: Congressman RIPS Him a New One Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

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In this video, we're going to see Congressman Michael Mccaul absolutely annihilate Vice President Joe Biden over the botched Afghan withdrawal. It's no secret that Biden has been under a lot of fire for his role in the botched Afghan withdrawal. And now, Mccaul had the guts to call him out on live TV.