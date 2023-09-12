underground electrical vault fire blows manhole covers up in the air

Jeff Snyder
Sep 11, 2023
All at once by Jack Johnson
• Jack Johnson - All At Once https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1Qf912W_JM&t=0s
Burn it down by awolnation
• AWOLNATION - Burn It Down (Official V... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcClvRt9g2Q&t=0s
I see fire by Ed Sheeran
• Ed Sheeran - I See Fire (Music Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fngvQS_PmQ&t=0s
Make it rain by Ed Sheeran
• Ed Sheeran - Make it Rain (Original V... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gA_cb6EXQXU&t=0s
You can't stop the rain by Ed Sheeran
• Ed Sheeran - Stop The Rain [Official ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JATT-mgGiPQ&t=0s
Soul wars by awolnation
• AWOLNATION - Soul Wars (Lyric Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXHuC84WniI&t=0s
Whatever it takes by imagine dragons
• Imagine Dragons - Whatever It Takes (... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOsM-DYAEhY&t=0s
Monday by imagine dragons
• Imagine Dragons - Monday (Official Mu... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suHvGQYTAG0&t=0s
This kid's not all right but awolnation
• AWOLNATION - THISKIDSNOTALRIGHT (Lyri... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRIx1CP0Lrk&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqci3de1VlM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.