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C.O.S. Answers to Concerns - What is C.O.S.'s stance on the 2nd Amendment? KEEP or repeal?
True Liberty
True Liberty
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20 views • May 05, 2021
The Convention of States is passionately fighting for our rights! We are working to bind Congress to a Balanced Budget, set Term Limits for federal elected and appointed positions, and Limit the Power and Jurisdiction of the central government. Detractors have accused us of trying to "Do Away" with or Repeal the Bill of Rights, the Constitution itself, or minimum some of the rights therein. This video is a deconstruction of an argument that we are trying to repeal the 2nd Amendment. Let's take a look and see what C.O.S. is really all about!
P.S. Yes at the beginning of this video I did say, "Gentlemens"...I'll bet you good folks didn't know that you could pluralize gentlemen...HA!

Visit www.conventionofstates.com

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