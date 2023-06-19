Palisade Revisited

In the last week of May, 2023, the Almighty God laid on our hearts to write this song to warn the people of the coming plandemic that will require the people to receive the stamp in order to buy and sell. The stamp will be a miniature palisade; of sharpened needles

Check out my son's video :Quantum Dot Tattoo Exposed on this same channel.

Lyrics:

It all begins with the piercing of skin, as so many have already done;

You trusted the science, but it was sorceries in defiance,

A deluge of curses to come,

A deluge of curses to come.

What you thought was your protection was in fact your defection,

A divorce from all that is true,

It can't be undone, there's nowhere to run,

Corrupted blood on the inside of you,

Corrupted blood on the inside of you.

I am made in the image of God,

My body is not for sale,

Not machine, not beast, not iron and clay,

Not a vessel for satan to dwell,

Not a vessel for satan to dwell.

This Palisade holds no protection for me, inside a poison that hides so well,

It's sharpened spears full of death and tears will drag little ones to hell,

Will drag little ones to hell,

Will drag little ones to hell.

They will say that it's needed to fight their diseases, only thing they speak are lies,

If you believe what they say with your soul you will pay,

So keep your eyes on that Heavenly prize,

So keep your eyes on that Heavenly prize,

So keep your eyes on that Heavenly prize.

I am made in the image of God,

My body is not for sale,

Not machine, not beast, not iron and clay,

Not a vessel for satan to dwell,

Not a vessel for satan to dwell.

Kings and Queens and guillotines will hunt for your precious life;

Resist to the end, you'll be glad that you did,

When you enter God's Paradise,

When you enter God's Paradise,

When you enter God's Paradise,

When you enter God's Paradise,

When you enter God's Paradise.

All music written, arranged and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley - Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2023.

All video editing by Mark Charis Kelley - SoundWorKs 2023.

All vocals performed by Caitlyn Kelley - StraighTalk with Caitlyn 2023.