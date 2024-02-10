SPECIAL REPORT: Status of State-Sanctioned Kidnapping - Mother Provides Update | The Hagmann Report | February 9, 2024

What you are about to see is a special segment of The Hagmann Report. The abused mother of two children - one known to be physically abused - speaks out despite the threat of possible retaliation.

BACKGROUND & PREVIOUS APPEARANCES



Ep. 4478 SPECIAL REPORT: Victim of Injustice System Speaks Out, Provides Names - When Children Are Placed With Predators - Hollywood Connections | The Hagmann Report | 7/7/2023 -

Ep 4494: EXCLUSIVE - SPECIAL REPORT: State Sanctioned Kidnapping With Police Footage - From California to Georgia - Update | The Hagmann Report

This is the intersection of this platform with Russ' reconstituted team, ShatterOps, and Apphia - the mother of two young children. It's a story that spans from Hollywood to Georgia, and exposes a system of incompetence, corruption, and incredible heartbreak.



Please watch this courageous woman as she holds nothing back as she details the traumatic experiences she recounts here - publicly for the first time. She "names names," from the alleged abuser and Hollywood perpetrators to the investigative agencies and court systems involved.



Please watch and share this episode far and wide, and let's come together to help this mother by all possible means. For more information - please see:



https://www.hagmannpi.com



For her complete story, please see: Psalm 91 Protection https://psalm91protection.com



Also, please visit the ShatterOps team - https://shatterops.org



ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST



iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)



Spotify: BANNED!

iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)

Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)

FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:



Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann



Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann