Balata Camp Faces Widespread Arrest Campaign

The Zionist occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, where they raided several homes in the camp and arrested around 20 young men after conducting searches, vandalizing homes, and terrorizing the residents. stand up: A large-scale arrest campaign was carried out by the occupation forces in Balata Refugee Camp, east of Nablus, targeting approximately 20 citizens after a campaign of vandalism and gunfire within the camp. Interview: the father of one of the detainees.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 18/01/2025
