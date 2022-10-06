Dr. Stephanie Seneff: How mRNA Shots Induce Brain Diseases

There is evidence showing that the most toxic part of SARS-CoV-2, the spike protein, is acting like a prion, or a misfolded protein that has the ability to transmit its misfolded shape onto normal variants of the same protein. Proliferation of prions in the brain is associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).





In this interview with The New American, MIT scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff discusses the pre-print article titled "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in the Pathogenesis of Prion-like Diseases" and explains the deadly mechanisms by which mRNA-induced spike protein wreaks havoc in the human body, and in the brain in particular. Remarkably, some of the blood cells can continuously produce spike protein for months after vaccination, possibly through reverse transcription of the mRNA into DNA, which amplifies the damage.





To read the pre-print, go to: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362748984_SARS-CoV-2_Spike_Protein_in_the_Pathogenesis_of_Prion-like_Diseases#pf11





The doctor touched on the hypothesis of the late Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Luc Montagnier on the inserts of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in SARS-CoV-2 genome and argued that the virus was most likely engineered as a bioweapon. Still, while the spike proteins from the natural Covid infection do pose the discussed risk, it is nowhere near the damage potentially inflicted on one’s body by the vaccine-related mRNA-induced spike proteins, observed Dr. Seneff.





The doctor urged the parents not to vaccinate their children with mRNA shots because of the wide spectrum of harm that they inflict.





Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a senior research scientist at MIT, where she has had a continuous affiliation for more than five decades. She has four advanced degrees from MIT, including a B.S. in Biophysics, an M.S., E.E., and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.





