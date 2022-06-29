Kim Clement | Kim's 2.22.2014 Prophecy Fulfilled!!! Roe V. Wade Overturned!!! (w/ Bo Polny)

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Leviticus 25:10 - “And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof: it shall be a jubile unto you; and ye shall return every man unto his possession, and ye shall return every man unto his family.”
Romans 8:30 - “Moreover whom he did predestinate, whom he also called: and whom he called, whom he also justified: and whom he justified, whom he also glorified.”
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