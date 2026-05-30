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Episode #136 - Past Life Regression: Anunnaki, Atlantis & Reincarnation | Jonathan Robinson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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30 views • Today

What if the fears, patterns, and emotional loops running your life did not begin in childhood… but long before you were even born?


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Jonathan Robinson, certified hypnotherapist and past life regression practitioner, for one of the most mind-bending conversations we’ve ever had on the show.


Most people think trauma only comes from this lifetime.

Jonathan believes the subconscious may be carrying unresolved emotional imprints across multiple incarnations; influencing everything from anxiety, shame, relationship patterns, self-worth, visibility, chronic fear, and even physical symptoms.


But this conversation goes far deeper than mainstream self-help spirituality.


We explore:


🔹 How past life regression works and why the subconscious communicates through symbols, emotion, colours and sensation

🔹 Why some people experience massive emotional breakthroughs in only one session

🔹 The overlap between hypnosis, psychedelics, consciousness expansion and spiritual awakening

🔹 Whether reincarnation evidence deserves to be taken seriously

🔹 How ancestral trauma and karmic patterns may shape modern identity

🔹 Why so many people feel spiritually disconnected, emotionally numb, and trapped in repeating cycles

🔹 The controversial territory of Atlantis, Lemuria, spirit guides, off-planet lives

🔹 And the deeper question underneath all of it: If the world can programme your subconscious… can you learn to deprogram yourself?


This is not an episode asking you to blindly believe anything.


It is an invitation to think deeper about consciousness, identity, healing, and the hidden forces shaping human behaviour.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

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🌐 Connect with Jonathan via any of the links below:


Website - https://journeysintopastlives.com/

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LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-robinson-97b874180/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@Journeysintopastlives

Booking a session - https://journeysintopastlives.com/schedule-a-call

Email - [email protected]


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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧


Weekly conversations that challenge the narrative on consciousness, spirituality, hidden history, masculinity, healing, psychology, human evolution and the future of human potential. 🌎


If this episode resonates with you:


📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this conversation was thought provoking

💬 Tell me in the comments what was your biggest take away

📤 Share this with someone questioning reality more deeply lately


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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]


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#PastLifeRegression #Reincarnation #HypnosisHealing #Consciousness #SpiritualAwakening #TraumaHealing #SubconsciousMind #ShadowWork #AncestralHealing #SpiritGuides #Atlantis #Lemuria #Anunnaki #MatrixProgramming #Deprogramming #MasculineHealing #HiddenTruth #ConsciousPodcast #SpiritualPodcast #TheConsciousMan7

Keywords
anunnakiconsciousnessatlantisdeprogrammingreincarnationlemuriapastliferegressionspiritualawakeningshadowworkhiddentruthsubconsciousmindtraumahealingtheconsciousman7ancestralhealingconsciouspodcastmasculinehealingspiritualpodcasthypnosishealingspiritguidesmatrixprogramming
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