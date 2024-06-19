BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

BREAKING: Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for “Misleading Kansans on COVID Shots”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
262 views • 10 months ago

The announcement alleges Pfizer mislead Kansans on vaccine risks, such as with pregnant women and myocarditis, and that Pfizer claimed the vaccines protected against COVID variants when data showed differently. And additionally that Pfizer claimed their vaccines prevented COVID transmission, but the company later admitted they never did the proper studies to back up that claim, the statement says.

The release also alleges that "Pfizer coordinated with social media officials to censor speech critical of COVID-19 vaccines and declined to participate in the federal government’s vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, to avoid government oversight."

Kansas AG Kris Kobach said in the announcement, “Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth."

Further Info:

Kansas AG Sues Pfizer for Misleading Public

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/signs/kansas-ag-sues-pfizer-for-misleading-public/

Source @Real World News Channel


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

kris kobachpfizerkansas ag
