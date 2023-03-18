Kamala Harris in NY - Recieves a somewhat negative reception...

May your bit rates always be acceptable to the Brighteon!

Would have posted this on YT, but, no doubt, I'd get a community guideline strike for 'hateful' speech.



One million New Yorkers swarming the convoy would’ve been better ……. but at least there were some out there cursing that wretched globalist. The ‘Kamala types’ know that they are hated, and they simply don’t care. I personally think that she ‘acts’ the way that she does on purpose just to mock Americans, and cause division. — Jason/Freedom Fighter Until Death/Vermont, DSA (‘DSA’, meaning “The Divided States Of America”) says, commenter, @SimpleMath....



https://twitter.com/NJEGmedia/status/1636152717570711555?refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1636152717570711555%7Ctwgr%5Ead25d64693f281a558809066c1573819ae925142%7Ctwcon%5Es1&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativebrief.com%2Falma-71702%2F

URLlbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2023-03-17_23-51-29#a