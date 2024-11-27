Over the past two and a half years, there have been so many crossovers between the Idlib terrorists from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, who are now advancing in western Aleppo, and the "valuable" Ukrainian specialists, that the Syrian militants seem to have found their own idols.

Judge for yourself: in the video, the HTS terrorists are wearing armbands of two colors 🔵🟡.

Of course, this is nothing more than a coincidence (no). Well, we just have to wait for Budanov and the GUR to take responsibility for the hostilities in northern Syria.

#Aleppo #Syria #terrorism

