Mods to a Selected TDP Lamp aka Home Nurse in China, Now Run 1,000's of Hours, Used for Healing Up to 20 Hours a Day

A non-Ancient Chinese Secret. Instrumented results, not yak yak yak talking heads. Most TDP lamps wear out, burn out, or break in weeks or less than 1K hours' runtime. We bought 5 models to find which one healed like it is suppossed to *and* how to modify it for reluability. The selection-winning, preferred, TDP lamp's weak points were found and modded. Most non-tinkerers (or non-biohsckers) would have given up. We did not give up. Once we got our selected TDP lamp working reliably, it became a small-miracle machine. Used in Asia, and some Canadians, as an antidote to old age symptoms. This is not TCM although some sellers claim it is. The mfg label says it is infrared. Its light is invisible.