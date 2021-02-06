© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One mind with God or one mind with the Vatican beast
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • February 06, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, November 14, 2020.
In Ephesians 4:13, our beloved brother and apostle of Christ, Paul, writes, Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ. In this verse, the man of God mentions that we need to come in the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ unto a perfect man as Christ is perfect and is without sin. If we have the mind of the Lord Jesus Christ, we will think like Him, strive to be like Him and eventually, BE like Him full of love towards God and our fellow man as per 1 Corinthians 15:52-55 when the saints of God shall be made immortal in the image of God.
If we have the same mind of Christ, we share in His teachings, commandments, prophecies and parables. As we are fast approaching the return of the Lord Jesus Christ in the clouds of heaven, we are witnessing another mind that is found in the children of disobedience, a mind that goes against the mind of Christ. This mind is permeating the minds of those whose names are not written in the Book of Life. It is the mind of sin and rebellion against God. This one mind is a worldly mind, a carnal mind that serves sin, of which the father of lies is the author of.
The father of lies is the devil or the dragon who gives his power and great authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2. Who is this beast? A beast in Bible prophecy represents a kingdom according to Daniel 7:23. This beast or kingdom receives great power and authority from the dragon or satan. This beast is the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13 which has a number, image and a mark. This beast or kingdom is the Vatican.
The world and the Vatican will have one mind; they will be in full agreement to accept Sunday as the universal, papal day of rest or the pope’s green sabbath. I will provide you with a couple of links on the Vatican beast’s mark which the world and its fallen apostate churches which are made in the image of the Vatican beast, will accept with their mind.
In the forehead is the mind to make decisions. The world and its fallen Christian churches will be uniting with the Vatican beast to accept with THEIR MIND, the Vatican beast’s mark. Accordingly, they will have ONE MIND with the Vatican beast. For more information on the mark of the Vatican, please look at some of the videos on my channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Bible prophecy shows that the world’s kings will have power and unite with the beast. Revelation 17:12 mentions, And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. The Vatican beast and these ten kings will have power for a very short time as these kings will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy part of a demonic Vatican new world of which the Vatican beast will be the leader.
Notice very carefully the next two verses, Revelation 17:13-14. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.
Whose mind do you have? Are you part of the unity of the faith in Christ by having the mind of Christ and serving the law of God according to Romans 7:25 or do you have the mind of the Vatican beast who, with the kings of the earth, rebel against God and His law of love and will make war with the Lamb of God?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, November 14, 2020.
In Ephesians 4:13, our beloved brother and apostle of Christ, Paul, writes, Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ. In this verse, the man of God mentions that we need to come in the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ unto a perfect man as Christ is perfect and is without sin. If we have the mind of the Lord Jesus Christ, we will think like Him, strive to be like Him and eventually, BE like Him full of love towards God and our fellow man as per 1 Corinthians 15:52-55 when the saints of God shall be made immortal in the image of God.
If we have the same mind of Christ, we share in His teachings, commandments, prophecies and parables. As we are fast approaching the return of the Lord Jesus Christ in the clouds of heaven, we are witnessing another mind that is found in the children of disobedience, a mind that goes against the mind of Christ. This mind is permeating the minds of those whose names are not written in the Book of Life. It is the mind of sin and rebellion against God. This one mind is a worldly mind, a carnal mind that serves sin, of which the father of lies is the author of.
The father of lies is the devil or the dragon who gives his power and great authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2. Who is this beast? A beast in Bible prophecy represents a kingdom according to Daniel 7:23. This beast or kingdom receives great power and authority from the dragon or satan. This beast is the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13 which has a number, image and a mark. This beast or kingdom is the Vatican.
The world and the Vatican will have one mind; they will be in full agreement to accept Sunday as the universal, papal day of rest or the pope’s green sabbath. I will provide you with a couple of links on the Vatican beast’s mark which the world and its fallen apostate churches which are made in the image of the Vatican beast, will accept with their mind.
In the forehead is the mind to make decisions. The world and its fallen Christian churches will be uniting with the Vatican beast to accept with THEIR MIND, the Vatican beast’s mark. Accordingly, they will have ONE MIND with the Vatican beast. For more information on the mark of the Vatican, please look at some of the videos on my channel or on my Mark of the Vatican beast channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Bible prophecy shows that the world’s kings will have power and unite with the beast. Revelation 17:12 mentions, And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. The Vatican beast and these ten kings will have power for a very short time as these kings will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy part of a demonic Vatican new world of which the Vatican beast will be the leader.
Notice very carefully the next two verses, Revelation 17:13-14. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.
Whose mind do you have? Are you part of the unity of the faith in Christ by having the mind of Christ and serving the law of God according to Romans 7:25 or do you have the mind of the Vatican beast who, with the kings of the earth, rebel against God and His law of love and will make war with the Lamb of God?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.