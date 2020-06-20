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George Soros Funding BLM
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107 views • June 20, 2020
Paid crisis actors are the bulk of those rioting and creating havoc amidst peaceful protests. These people are paid to do this by George Soros and others with deep pockets. Social engineering and societal collapse is the game-plan of a deep state, globalist agenda to bring in the New World Order.
Man in this video is Bobby Axelrod
Man in this video is Bobby Axelrod
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