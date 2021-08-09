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HOLDING ON TO THE THINGS U HAVE BEEN TAUGHT TO BELIEVE WILL KEEP U FROM HEARING THE GOOD SHEPHARD
SERVANT0FTHEMOSTHIGH
SERVANT0FTHEMOSTHIGH
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70 views • August 09, 2021
It is Never Wise to Outright REJECT Information Before Listening thru to the Conclusion. How would One Possibly Kno if What they Believe to be True is Actually True - UNLESS they Question their Beliefs? Blindly Holding on to BELIEFS is Playing a Dangerous Game. How do u Kno that What u have been Taught is the Absolute Truth? Just Because u Question your Beliefs doesn't Mean u don't Love the People who Taught u.. It Only Means u are Using the Brain u were Created With. NO ONE was Created to Blindly BELIEVE in things they are Taught to Believe. The Satanic System Did That. U Were Programmed to BELIEVE that it is Wrong to Question your Beliefs. U have Been Taught that its Almost Like a SIN to Question your Beliefs.. as if u are Offending GOD if u Question your Beliefs. Well, What does the Messiah Tell us? - Matthew 7:7 "Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you." What does One of the Prophets have to Say? - Jeremiah 29:13 "You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart."

Why would we Need to Seek Him if All we had to do was Just BELIEVE in the Things we were Taught About Him? These are Just Some Things for u to Ponder Upon.

As Usual, This Video is for Those wit the Ears to Hear the Heart to Receive and the Eyes to See. May it Bless Those that have Arrived on this Channel and May it be Beneficial and Fruitful to Those its Intended For.

Shalom
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healingwisdomknowledgetruthedificationvessel-of-honororiginal-dietin-the-beginning
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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