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Paul Lagoon & The Inhabitants - "Santa, I Don't Want Your Shit" - Music Video [Punk Rock]
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11 views • December 18, 2021
Merry Christmas everyone but don't we already have enough shit!
Hopefully Santa has a sense of humor 😂
Look for Paul & The Inhabitants on any online music store or streaming platforms!!!
Paul Lagoon YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/paullagoon/videos
Paul "Lagoon" Taylor - Guitars, Vocals
Eddie "Spaghetti" Toal - Bass
Sticks Sebastian - Drums
Merry Underground Records 2020
Hopefully Santa has a sense of humor 😂
Look for Paul & The Inhabitants on any online music store or streaming platforms!!!
Paul Lagoon YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/paullagoon/videos
Paul "Lagoon" Taylor - Guitars, Vocals
Eddie "Spaghetti" Toal - Bass
Sticks Sebastian - Drums
Merry Underground Records 2020
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