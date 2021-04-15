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Harley Schlanger on the disappearing sovereign nation and the wider political agenda
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In this Episode of Living outside the Matrix researcher and commentator Harley Schlanger of the LaRouche Organisation shares his perspective on the progress of political globalisation and its connection to the green new deal and the narrative of an alleged climate emergency.
Harley can be contacted at [email protected] where you can sign up for his newsletter for regular updates.
His work is published at the LaRouche Organisation here https://laroucheorganization.nationbu...
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
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Harley can be contacted at [email protected] where you can sign up for his newsletter for regular updates.
His work is published at the LaRouche Organisation here https://laroucheorganization.nationbu...
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawf...
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/la...
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebel...
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