Wisdom Awaits You - Proverbs 8:34

Proverbs 8:34 (NIV).
34) Blessed are those who listen to me,
watching daily at my doors,
waiting at my doorway.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Studying the book of Proverbs blesses you
with knowledge and understanding.
And that leads to Wisdom.
